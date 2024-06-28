In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore the world through the eyes of adventurers with these captivating biographies.

Globetrotters' guides: World-traveler biographies for families

05:46 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Exploring the world through the eyes of those who've traversed its landscapes enriches families. Biographies of world travelers offer insights into diverse cultures, overcoming challenges, and the joy of discovery. They inspire readers to dream big and embark on their own adventures. This article selects biographies suitable for all ages, focusing on exploration and adventure, encouraging a shared family experience.

'In the Footsteps of Marco Polo'

In the Footsteps of Marco Polo by Denis Belliveau and Francis O'Donnell is about two friends retracing Marco Polo's 25,000-mile journey from Venice to China and back. This book combines history, adventure, and cultural insights in a compelling narrative. It demonstrates how curiosity and determination can lead to remarkable adventures, making it an inspiring read for all ages.

'Nellie Bly: Daredevil, Reporter, Feminist'

Nellie Bly: Daredevil, Reporter, Feminist by Brooke Kroeger tells the story of Nellie Bly's groundbreaking trip around the world in 1889-1890. Attempting to turn Jules Verne's fiction into reality, Bly's journey was a race against time that captivated the world. This biography highlights her pioneering spirit as a journalist and adventurer, making it an engaging read for families interested in history and groundbreaking achievements.

'One Man's Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey'

One Man's Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey by Sam Keith, based on Richard Proenneke's journals, offers an intimate look at life in the Alaskan wilderness. Proenneke built his cabin by hand and lived alone in Twin Lakes for nearly thirty years. His story is one of self-reliance, respect for nature, and simple living—themes that resonate with families interested in outdoor adventures and environmental conservation.

'A World of My Own'

A World of My Own by Robin Knox-Johnston is an exhilarating account of becoming the first person to sail solo non-stop around the globe in 1968-1969. Knox-Johnston's narrative captures not only his physical journey across treacherous seas but also his mental resilience facing isolation at sea. It's a testament to human endurance and passion for sailing that can inspire readers young and old alike.