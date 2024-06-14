In brief Simplifying... In brief Embark on thrilling global adventures with these timeless novels.

These books promise captivating tales of courage, exploration, and resilience.

Globetrotting epics: World adventure novels to read in your 20s

By Anujj Trehaan 06:00 pm Jun 14, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Exploring the world through literature can be as thrilling as the journey itself. For those in their 20s, adventure novels offer a unique blend of escapism and inspiration, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. This list features books that take you on epic adventures across diverse landscapes and cultures, perfect for young adults seeking to broaden their horizons.

'Journey to mysterious lands'

Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne is a classic that stands the test of time. Following Professor Lidenbrock and his nephew Axel, this novel takes readers from Iceland into the depths of the earth through volcanic tubes. They encounter prehistoric animals and otherworldly phenomena, making it a quintessential read for those fascinated by both science and exploration.

'The Hobbit'

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, though often associated with children's literature, offers profound adventures suitable for all ages. Bilbo Baggins' journey from his comfortable hobbit-hole across Middle-earth to win a share of treasure guarded by Smaug the dragon is filled with danger, friendship, and courage. It's an enduring tale about stepping out of your comfort zone into the unknown.

'In Search of Castaways'

In Search of Castaways by Jules Verne captures an incredible voyage across various continents in search of Captain Grant who is believed to be shipwrecked. The story follows Mary Grant and her brother as they navigate through South America, Australia, and New Zealand with Captain Nemo's help. It's an enthralling narrative that showcases resilience in the face of adversity.

'King Solomon's Mines'

King Solomon's Mines by H. Rider Haggard is a captivating tale where Allan Quatermain, an adventurer, embarks on a journey into Africa's uncharted territories. His mission is to find a missing aristocrat and uncover the legendary diamond mines. This novel not only offers an exciting adventure but also sheds light on the Victorian era's perspectives on exploration, making it a multifaceted read.