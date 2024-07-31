In short Simplifying... In short Turmeric milk, or golden latte, is a versatile, health-boosting drink with several variations.

The classic recipe combines warm milk, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, and honey, while the vegan version uses plant-based milk, turmeric, ginger, maple syrup, and coconut oil.

For a spiced twist, add cardamom and cloves, or for a refreshing summer drink, try an iced version with milk, turmeric, honey, ice, and vanilla extract.

Sip on your way to good health

Delicious and healthy turmeric milk recipes to try

By Anujj Trehaan 12:59 pm Jul 31, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Golden latte, known as turmeric milk, is a traditional Indian drink that has become popular worldwide for its health benefits. This comforting beverage is made from a blend of turmeric and milk, packed with healing properties. We will explore various delicious and healthy golden latte recipes, each offering a unique way to enjoy this wellness drink.

Basic recipe

Classic golden latte recipe

Begin with a teaspoon of ground turmeric mixed into a cup of warm milk for the classic golden latte. Enhance its flavor and health benefits by adding a pinch of black pepper, which boosts curcumin absorption, cinnamon for a touch of sweetness, and honey according to taste. This soothing blend not only comforts but also strengthens immunity and mitigates inflammation.

Vegan version

Vegan turmeric latte twist

For those who prefer plant-based options, almond or coconut milk is an excellent base for the vegan golden latte. Add turmeric and ginger to enhance digestion, a dash of maple syrup for sweetness, and coconut oil for richness. This version is dairy-free, nutritious and comforting, making it a perfect alternative for anyone seeking a healthful beverage.

Spiced recipe

Spiced golden latte for winter evenings

To elevate your golden latte experience, consider incorporating cardamom and cloves with the standard mix. These spices not only deepen the flavor but also bring warming properties ideal for cold evenings. For an added layer of warmth and to assist in joint lubrication, a spoonful of ghee can be included. This combination enhances the drink's soothing effect and enriches its health benefits.

Iced version

Iced golden latte for summer days

Enjoy a cold golden latte by blending milk (dairy or plant-based) with turmeric, honey (or agave), ice, and vanilla extract. Ideal for hot days, this version is refreshing and healthful. It offers anti-inflammatory benefits, improves digestion, and boosts immune function. Whether you prefer it hot or cold, there's a golden latte recipe perfect for enhancing your wellness routine.