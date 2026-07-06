Sail across Greece with these amazing boat tours

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Santorini's volcanic beauty

Santorini is famous for its volcanic landscape, and the best way to explore it is through a boat tour. These tours usually take you around the caldera, giving you a chance to see the cliffs from the water. You can also visit Nea Kameni Island, where you can hike up an active volcano. The tour often includes swimming in hot springs, and visiting Thirasia Island for a taste of local life.