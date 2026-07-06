Sail across Greece with these amazing boat tours
What's the story
Greece is famous for its beautiful islands and stunning coastlines, making it the perfect destination for boat tours. These tours give you a chance to explore hidden coves, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters. Whether you are looking for a relaxing day at sea or an adventurous exploration of remote islands, Greece has something for everyone. Here are some of the best boat tours to explore Greece's stunning coastlines.
#1
Santorini's volcanic beauty
Santorini is famous for its volcanic landscape, and the best way to explore it is through a boat tour. These tours usually take you around the caldera, giving you a chance to see the cliffs from the water. You can also visit Nea Kameni Island, where you can hike up an active volcano. The tour often includes swimming in hot springs, and visiting Thirasia Island for a taste of local life.
#2
Zakynthos' Blue Caves adventure
Zakynthos is home to the famous Blue Caves, which are best explored by boat. The caves are situated on the northern coast of the island and are famous for their blue waters, which reflect light in stunning colors. A boat tour will take you through these natural wonders and give you time to swim in secluded beaches nearby. Some tours also include stops at Shipwreck Beach, one of Greece's most photographed spots.
#3
Crete's Elafonissi Beach experience
Elafonissi Beach in Crete is famous for its pink sand and shallow waters, making it perfect for families. A boat tour from Chania or Rethymno gives you the chance to visit this beach without having to deal with crowded roads. The tour usually includes stops at other beaches on the way, giving you a chance to swim and relax before reaching Elafonissi.
#4
Corfu's Ionian Sea exploration
Corfu is the gateway to the Ionian Sea, where you can explore several islands on one boat tour. These tours usually include stops at Paxos and Antipaxos, famous for their turquoise waters and sandy beaches. You can also swim in secluded bays or snorkel in clear waters full of marine life. The tour gives you a chance to discover the beauty of these islands at a leisurely pace.