If looking for shipwrecks excites you, this is your guide

Greece 's rich maritime history and crystal-clear waters make it an ideal destination for snorkelers looking for shipwrecks. These underwater treasures give a glimpse into the past and are a dream come true for adventurers. From ancient vessels to modern wrecks, Greece has plenty of spots where you can explore these sunken relics. Here are some of the best places to snorkel in Greece.

Antikythera The famous wreck of Antikythera The Antikythera shipwreck, discovered in 1900, is one of the most famous wrecks in Greece. Located off the coast of Antikythera island, this ancient Greek vessel dates back to the second or third century BC. The site is famous for its stunning discoveries, including statues and artifacts that are now housed in museums around the world. Snorkelers can explore the area around the wreck, but diving is restricted.

Zakynthos The mysterious wreck near Zakynthos Near Zakynthos, another intriguing wreck lies submerged in the Ionian Sea. Although not much is known about this vessel, it provides an exciting opportunity for snorkelers to explore a relatively untouched site. The clear waters around Zakynthos make it easy for visitors to spot marine life thriving around the wreckage.

Alonissos The modern wreck at Alonissos Alonissos, part of the Northern Sporades Islands, is home to a modern shipwreck that has become a popular snorkeling spot. The vessel sank in the late 20th century and has since become a habitat for various marine species. Snorkelers can easily access this site from nearby beaches and enjoy a close encounter with underwater life.

Kefalonia The historical wreck off Kefalonia Kefalonia has another historical wreck that dates back to World War II. This sunken ship provides an interesting glimpse into history while also serving as a habitat for fish and other sea creatures. Snorkelers can explore this area at their own pace, taking in both history and nature.