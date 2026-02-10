If looking for shipwrecks excites you, this is your guide
What's the story
Greece's rich maritime history and crystal-clear waters make it an ideal destination for snorkelers looking for shipwrecks. These underwater treasures give a glimpse into the past and are a dream come true for adventurers. From ancient vessels to modern wrecks, Greece has plenty of spots where you can explore these sunken relics. Here are some of the best places to snorkel in Greece.
Antikythera
The famous wreck of Antikythera
The Antikythera shipwreck, discovered in 1900, is one of the most famous wrecks in Greece. Located off the coast of Antikythera island, this ancient Greek vessel dates back to the second or third century BC. The site is famous for its stunning discoveries, including statues and artifacts that are now housed in museums around the world. Snorkelers can explore the area around the wreck, but diving is restricted.
Zakynthos
The mysterious wreck near Zakynthos
Near Zakynthos, another intriguing wreck lies submerged in the Ionian Sea. Although not much is known about this vessel, it provides an exciting opportunity for snorkelers to explore a relatively untouched site. The clear waters around Zakynthos make it easy for visitors to spot marine life thriving around the wreckage.
Alonissos
The modern wreck at Alonissos
Alonissos, part of the Northern Sporades Islands, is home to a modern shipwreck that has become a popular snorkeling spot. The vessel sank in the late 20th century and has since become a habitat for various marine species. Snorkelers can easily access this site from nearby beaches and enjoy a close encounter with underwater life.
Kefalonia
The historical wreck off Kefalonia
Kefalonia has another historical wreck that dates back to World War II. This sunken ship provides an interesting glimpse into history while also serving as a habitat for fish and other sea creatures. Snorkelers can explore this area at their own pace, taking in both history and nature.
Safety tips
Tips for snorkeling safely
When snorkeling near shipwrecks in Greece, safety should be a priority. Always wear a life jacket if you're not a confident swimmer, and never go alone. Check local regulations before you go, as some areas may require permits or have restrictions. Be mindful of currents and tides, and make sure your equipment is in good condition.