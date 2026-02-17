The Greek secret: Why everyone is obsessed with koulouri

A popular street food from Greece , koulouri is a sesame-crusted bread ring that is loved for its crunchy texture and savory flavor. Found in bakeries and street vendors across Greece, this snack is perfect for breakfast or as a light snack during the day. Its simple ingredients make it a staple in Greek cuisine, offering both taste and convenience to those on the go.

Preparation The making of koulouri Koulouri is made from a simple dough of flour, water, yeast, and salt. The dough is shaped into rings and rolled in sesame seeds before being baked to perfection. The sesame seeds give it a nutty flavor and crunchy texture that complements the soft interior of the bread ring. This traditional method has been passed down through generations.

Health aspects Nutritional benefits of koulouri Not only is koulouri delicious, but it is also healthy. The sesame seeds are loaded with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. They also provide essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Koulouri can be a healthy snack option when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Regional styles Variations across Greece While koulouri has a standard form, different regions of Greece have their own variations. Some may add spices or herbs to the dough for an extra kick, while others may serve it with toppings like olives or cheese for added flavor. These regional differences make koulouri an exciting culinary experience across Greece.

