5 famous Greek meze dishes you should try
What's the story
Greek meze is a delightful collection of small dishes perfect for sharing. These snacks are an integral part of Greek culture, often enjoyed with friends and family. They offer a variety of flavors and textures, making them a perfect choice for those who love to try different things. From savory to sweet, Greek meze has something for everyone, making it a must-try for snack lovers.
#1
Tasty olives and olive oil
Olives are a staple in Greek meze platters. They come in different varieties, each with its own unique flavor profile.
Kalamata olives are famous for their rich taste, while green olives give a tangy bite.
They are usually served with high-quality olive oil, which adds to their flavor, and is used as a dip for bread or vegetables.
#2
Fresh tzatziki dip
Tzatziki is another popular component of Greek meze.
This refreshing dip is made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil, and herbs like dill or mint.
Its creamy texture and cool taste make it the perfect accompaniment to other dishes on the platter.
Tzatziki can be eaten with pita bread or fresh veggies.
#3
Spanakopita delights
Spanakopita is another favorite Greek pastry that consists of layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese.
These savory pastries are baked until golden brown and crispy on the outside, while remaining soft on the inside.
Spanakopita can be enjoyed hot or at room temperature, making them versatile snack for any occasion.
#4
Stuffed grape leaves (dolmades)
Dolmades are vine leaves stuffed with rice mixed with herbs like dill or mint.
These tightly rolled parcels provide a burst of flavor in every bite.
They can be served warm or cold, depending on preference.
Dolmades are often accompanied by lemon wedges to enhance their taste further.
#5
Sweet loukoum treats
Loukoum is a sweet treat that comes in different flavors, like rosewater or lemon.
It has a jelly-like texture, dusted with powdered sugar to prevent it from sticking together.
This delicacy is usually served at the end of meals as a dessert option within Greek mezes. It adds sweetness without overpowering other flavors present on the platter.