Green garlic pesto is a delicious twist on the classic basil pesto

Make the most of green garlic stalks with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 01:19 pm Jul 09, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Green garlic stalks, often ignored in the kitchen, are a versatile ingredient. They can add a unique flavor to a variety of dishes. These tender shoots have a mild garlic flavor and can be used in several recipes, giving a fresh twist to your meals. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the potential of green garlic stalks, making them an essential part of your culinary repertoire.