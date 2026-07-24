5 tasty dishes you can make with green peas
What's the story
Green peas are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their vibrant color and subtle sweetness. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to your meals. From soups to salads, green peas can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the goodness of green peas.
Dish 1
Creamy green pea soup
Creamy green pea soup is a comforting dish that combines fresh peas with creamy elements like coconut milk or yogurt.
The soup is usually seasoned with herbs like mint or basil to enhance its flavor profile.
It is an easy dish to prepare and can be served hot or chilled, making it perfect for any season.
The creamy texture makes it appealing to those who enjoy rich flavors without compromising on health benefits.
Dish 2
Green pea risotto
Green pea risotto is a creamy Italian rice dish that features the sweetness of green peas.
The risotto is cooked slowly by adding broth gradually, which helps in developing its rich texture.
Parmesan cheese is often added for extra creaminess and depth of flavor.
This dish makes for an elegant meal option, suitable for special occasions or a comforting weeknight dinner.
Dish 3
Pea and mint salad
Pea and mint salad is a refreshing combination of fresh green peas, mint leaves, lemon juice, and olive oil.
This simple salad highlights the natural sweetness of the peas while adding a hint of freshness from the mint.
It is an ideal side dish for summer barbecues or picnics, providing a light yet satisfying option that pairs well with various main courses.
Dish 4
Green pea fritters
Green pea fritters are crispy patties made from mashed green peas mixed with spices and herbs.
These fritters can be shallow-fried or baked for a healthier version, without losing the crunchiness.
They make an excellent appetizer or snack option at parties and gatherings, offering both taste and nutrition in every bite.
Dish 5
Pasta with green pea pesto
Pasta with green pea pesto gives a twist to traditional pesto sauces by using pureed green peas instead of basil leaves as the base ingredient.
The result is a vibrant green sauce that coats pasta beautifully when combined with garlic, nuts such as pine nuts or almonds, Parmesan cheese (optional), olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This dish offers a unique flavor profile, perfect for pasta lovers looking for something different yet deliciously satisfying!