Growing aloe vera in upcycled containers at home

12:51 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Aloe vera is a miracle plant, if there ever was one. Its medicinal and beauty uses are well-documented. By growing it at home in upcycled containers, you can not only add some greenery to your surroundings but also contribute to sustainable living. This article will show you how to plant, care for, and harvest aloe vera using materials you already possess, transforming waste into wonder!

Choosing the right container

Step one is picking the perfect pot for your aloe vera. Almost any container can be transformed into a trendy planter, as long as it has drainage holes. If it doesn't, just grab a drill and make two or three holes at the bottom. Glass jars, plastic bottles, and even old teapots can become unique and eco-friendly homes for your aloe vera.

Preparing the soil mix

Aloe vera loves well-draining soil that reminds it of its desert-y home. Just mix three parts potting soil with one part coarse sand or perlite for that perfect drainage. Don't use garden soil, it can bring icky bugs and diseases into your indoor jungle. This blend gives your Aloe the right mix of food and drainage to grow happy and healthy.

Planting your aloe vera

After you have your container and soil mix ready, you can plant your aloe vera. If you are using a pup, which is a small offshoot from an adult plant, ensure it has some roots established. Place it slightly below the surface of the soil, but ensure any leaves are above ground to avoid rot. Water it a bit after planting to help the soil settle around the roots.

Caring for your aloe vera plant

Aloe vera needs very little care to survive, but a bit of attention helps it thrive. Position your upcycled planter in a well-lit location, but avoid direct sunlight to prevent leaf burn. Water only when the top inch of soil feels dry - usually every two-three weeks depending on the humidity in your house. Be cautious not to overwater as it can cause root rot. If in doubt, underwater.

Harvesting aloe gel

Once your aloe vera plant has grown sufficiently large, you can begin harvesting its gel-filled leaves to use in your skincare routine or as a natural treatment for minor burns and cuts. Simply cut one or two leaves at the base of the plant with a clean knife or scissors. Be careful not to overharvest, as this can potentially damage the health of the plant.