Summarize Simplifying... In short To grow flavorful tarragon in your kitchen, choose a hanging planter at least six inches deep with good drainage.

Use a soil mix of two parts potting soil, one part perlite, and one part compost, and plant in a sunny spot.

Water when the top inch of soil is dry and feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks.

Harvest leaves regularly, but never more than a third of the plant at once.

Growing flavorful tarragon in hanging kitchen planters

By Anujj Trehaan 12:15 pm Nov 20, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Growing tarragon at home, particularly in hanging kitchen planters, is a breeze and super convenient when you want fresh herbs for cooking. This article provides a comprehensive tutorial on how to grow tarragon, making it easy for even beginners to get started. From choosing the perfect planter to knowing how much sunlight and water your plant needs, these tips will ensure you grow delicious tarragon with ease.

Planter selection

Choosing the right planter

Choosing the right hanging planter is key to successfully growing tarragon. It should be a minimum of six inches deep to provide ample room for the roots to spread out. There should be sufficient drainage holes at the bottom to avoid water stagnation that can damage the plant. Plastic or terracotta materials are ideal as they help retain moisture without getting overly damp.

Soil preparation

Preparing your soil mix

Tarragon prefers well-draining soil with a neutral pH level. A combination of two parts potting soil, one part perlite, and one part compost is ideal. This mix provides good drainage while holding enough moisture and nutrients for the plants to thrive. Slightly dampen the soil before planting to create a hospitable environment for your new tarragon plants.

Planting process

Planting your tarragon

Once you have chosen your planter and prepared the soil mix, it's time to plant your tarragon. Start with either seeds or nursery plants. For seeds, simply sprinkle them on the soil surface and cover with a thin layer of soil. For nursery plants, make holes about 12 inches apart. Carefully place each plant in a hole and cover with soil. Lightly water the plants after planting.

Care tips

Caring for your tarragon plants

Tarragon needs a good six to eight hours of sunlight each day, so choose a location with plenty of light but not direct midday sun, which can burn the leaves. Water whenever the top inch of soil feels dry, but don't overdo it - this herb dislikes wet feet. Feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during the growing season, but cut back as winter approaches.

Harvest time

Harvesting your tarragon

You can begin harvesting leaves as soon as your tarragon plant appears vigorous, typically around two months post-planting. Snip stems in the early morning when their oil content and flavor are optimal. Regular harvesting stimulates new growth, so don't hesitate to clip sprigs as needed for cooking! Just ensure not to harvest more than one-third of the plant at any time to maintain its health and productivity.