Summarize Simplifying... In short Nasturtiums, the sun-loving, drought-tolerant plants, flourish in poor to average soil and need just a light touch of fertilizer.

Regular watering during growth, removing spent flowers to boost blooming, and vigilant pest control are key to their vibrant foliage and abundant blooms.

Remember, a balance of morning sun and afternoon shade keeps them blooming without heat stress. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Nourishing nasturtiums: Peak performance tips to note down

By Anujj Trehaan 01:44 pm Oct 29, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Nasturtiums are colorful, low-maintenance flowers that add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to any garden. They're distinguished by their edible, peppery-tasting leaves and brilliant blooms, which can range from sunny yellows to fiery oranges and reds. While growing nasturtiums is relatively simple, a few key tips can help these plants truly flourish and reward you with a profusion of beautiful flowers.

Location

Select the right site

Nasturtiums thrive in full sun to partial shade. They require a minimum of four hours of sunlight per day to produce abundant blooms. Select a location that gets plenty of morning sun but is protected from the intense afternoon heat, particularly in warmer regions. This balance allows the plants to generate sufficient energy for blooming without experiencing heat stress.

Soil prep

Prepare the soil properly

Nasturtiums thrive in poor to average soil, as fertile conditions promote excessive foliage at the expense of flowers. Aim for well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6-8). For heavy clay or sandy gardens, adding compost improves drainage and structure. However, avoid over-fertilizing; a light application at planting time is enough.

Irrigation

Water wisely

Although nasturtiums are drought-tolerant once established, regular watering during their growth phase ensures robust root development and vibrant foliage. Water them deeply once a week, ensuring the soil dries out a bit between waterings. Avoid overwatering or letting them sit in waterlogged soil as it can cause root rot and other diseases.

Flowering boost

Encourage blooming

To promote prolific blooming, deadhead or remove spent flowers regularly. This prevents the plants from setting seed too early in the season and encourages continuous flowering. If you want to collect some seeds for planting next year, let a few flowers fully mature at the end of the season before harvesting them.

Pest control

Protect against pests

While nasturtiums are generally resistant to pests, they can sometimes attract aphids or caterpillars. Check your plants regularly and remove pests by hand or use an insecticidal soap if necessary. Try to avoid using harsh chemicals that could harm beneficial insects like bees and butterflies that are drawn to nasturtium blooms.