How to grow microgreens using coconut shells

Growing microgreens in coconut shells is an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to grow these nutrient-rich plants. Coconut shells make for an ideal container as they are biodegradable and retain moisture well. This method not only minimizes waste but also provides a unique growing medium that is rich in nutrients. Here's how you can grow microgreens at home using coconut shells, and enjoy fresh greens all year round.

Preparation Preparing coconut shells for planting To use coconut shells as planters, first, cut them in half and clean out the insides. Make sure to remove all the coconut meat and fibers so that the shell is empty. You can use a sharp knife or saw for cutting. Once cleaned, poke a few small holes at the bottom for drainage. This will prevent waterlogging and ensure proper drainage for your microgreens.

Selection Choosing the right microgreens Not all microgreens are the same. Some are better suited for growing in coconut shells. Go for varieties such as radish, broccoli, or sunflower microgreens, as they grow well in these conditions. These seeds are easily available and pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. Pick organic seeds if possible to make sure they are free from pesticides and chemicals.

Planting Planting and watering techniques Start by filling each half-shell with a mix of potting soil and coconut coir for added moisture retention. Sow the seeds evenly across the surface, then cover lightly with soil. Water gently using a spray bottle to avoid displacing the seeds. Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy by watering regularly.