Growing sweet-smelling freesias in sunny window sills

By Anujj Trehaan 09:52 am Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Freesias are adored for their brilliant hues and heady perfume, earning them a special place in the hearts of indoor gardeners. Cultivating freesias at home, particularly on sun-drenched window sills, offers a sensory delight. This article shares expert advice on nurturing these captivating blossoms indoors, guaranteeing they flourish and infuse your home with their enchanting aroma.

Selection

Choosing the right bulbs

Choosing healthy, high-quality freesia bulbs is key to successful growth. Opt for plump, firm bulbs that show no signs of damage or disease. Purchase bulbs from trusted nurseries or garden centers to guarantee they are healthy and primed for planting. Soft or moldy bulbs should be avoided, as they are unlikely to sprout.

Soil prep

Preparing the planting medium

Freesias need well-draining soil to avoid root rot. Mix two parts potting soil with one part perlite or sand to increase drainage. Make sure the container has sufficient drainage holes at the bottom. You can also put a layer of gravel under the soil mix to help water move away from the roots.

Planting

Planting techniques

Plant the freesia bulbs with the pointy-end facing upward. They should be planted about two inches deep and three inches apart in the container. This spacing gives sufficient room for each plant to grow without becoming overcrowded. Once you've planted them, water well to settle the soil around the bulbs. However, avoid waterlogging as it can lead to bulb rot.

Light & temperature

Ensuring adequate light and temperature

Freesias love lots of light and comfortable temperatures. Aim for 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, with a slight drop at night. Put your container on a sunny window sill. It should get six hours or more of sun every day. If you can't get enough natural light, use grow lights. Keep them about 12 inches above the plants.

Water & feed

Watering and fertilization schedule

Water your freesias when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch. However, be careful not to overwater as this can cause bulb rot. During active growth periods, feed your freesias a balanced liquid fertilizer every two weeks. Follow the package instructions carefully, and avoid using more than the recommended amount as this can be detrimental to the plant.