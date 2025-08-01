How to master the chignon hairstyle 

The classic and versatile chignon has elegance written all over it, making it suitable for any occasion. It goes well with all hair types and lengths, which is why it is a favorite. Once you master this updo, you can elevate your style effortlessly, be it for formal occasions or everyday elegance. Here are the key tips to get the perfect chignon.

Tools selection Choosing the right tools Selecting the right tools is important for a flawless chignon. Start with a good quality brush, to detangle your hair smoothly. Hairpins and bobby pins are a must for keeping the bun in place, while elastics help you gather hair neatly. A fine-tooth comb can help you tease sections for added volume, if you want. And, finish with hairspray to keep your style intact all day.

Hair preparation Preparing your hair Properly prepped hair lays the groundwork for an elegant chignon. Start by washing and conditioning your hair with products appropriate for your hair type. Blow-dry or air-dry until completely dry before proceeding to style. If you have naturally straight hair, think about adding some texture with curling irons or texturizing spray to give grip and hold.

Volume creation Creating volume and texture Volume plays a key role in nailing an elegant chignon look. For those with fine/thin hair, you can tease at the crown to create much-needed height and fullness. Use volumizing mousse/powder at roots before styling to add further lift. For thicker locks, concentrate on smoothing out frizz while keeping natural body intact with lightweight serums.