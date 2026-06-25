Nutrients in onion powder promote faster hair growth

Onion powder for hair: Benefits and uses

By Simran Jeet 12:48 pm Jun 25, 202612:48 pm

What's the story

African onion powder is becoming a popular ingredient in natural hair care. Extracted from the African onion, this powder is packed with nutrients that can promote healthy hair growth. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it offers a range of benefits for those looking to enhance their hair care routine naturally. From strengthening hair follicles to preventing dandruff, African onion powder can be a versatile addition to your beauty regimen.