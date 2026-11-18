Want a pretty new hairstyle? Try these half-up braids
What's the story
Half-up braided hairstyles are the perfect blend of elegance and fun. They give you the best of both worlds, allowing you to wear your hair half up, half down, and flaunt some intricate braids. These styles are perfect for all occasions, be it a casual outing or a formal event. With a little creativity, you can personalize these hairstyles to suit your taste and personality.
Style 1
Classic French braid half-up
The classic French braid half-up is a timeless choice that adds sophistication to any look.
Start by sectioning off the top half of your hair from ear to ear.
Braid this section in a French style, incorporating small pieces of hair as you go along.
Secure the braid with a clear elastic band or bobby pins for an understated finish.
Style 2
Boho-inspired fishtail braid
For a more relaxed vibe, try the boho-inspired fishtail braid half-updo. This one is ideal for those who love beachy waves and laid-back styles.
Take two small sections from either side of your head and create a fishtail braid with them.
Pull gently on the edges of the braid to give it a fuller appearance before securing it at the back.
Style 3
Dutch braid crown twist
The Dutch braid crown twist gives an edgy, yet elegant twist to traditional braided hairstyles.
Begin by parting your hair down the middle and creating two Dutch braids from each side toward the center of your head like a crown.
Once they meet, twist them together for added texture before pinning them in place.
Style 4
Waterfall braid elegance
Waterfall braids are all about elegance, with their cascading effect down one side of your head, while leaving some volume on top intact.
Start by picking up small sections near your temples and crossing them over each other diagonally until you reach behind your ear, where they get pinned securely without disrupting other parts underneath.