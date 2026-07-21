Hang gliding in West Africa: Top spots and tips
What's the story
If you are an adventure junkie, hang gliding over West Africa's scenic landscapes is an experience of a lifetime. The activity gives you a bird's-eye view of the continent's diverse terrains, from sprawling savannas to jagged mountains. You get to experience the thrill of soaring through the sky while witnessing nature's beauty below. Here are some of the best hang gliding spots in West Africa.
#1
Soar above Senegal's coastline
Senegal's coastline is famous for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture. Hang gliding here gives you a unique perspective of the Atlantic Ocean and the bustling coastal towns.
The steady winds make it an ideal spot for both beginners and experienced pilots.
You can enjoy panoramic views of sandy shores, fishing villages, and lush greenery as you glide through the air.
#2
Experience Ghana's lush landscapes
Ghana also has some of the most beautiful landscapes for hang gliding enthusiasts. The rolling hills and dense forests provide a perfect backdrop for an unforgettable flight experience.
You can soar over the country's rich biodiversity, spotting various wildlife species from above.
The favorable weather conditions ensure smooth flights throughout most of the year.
#3
Discover Nigeria's diverse terrains
Nigeria's diverse terrains provide a variety of hang gliding experiences. From the rocky terrains of Jos Plateau to the green valleys of Obudu, every region has its own unique beauty.
Pilots can choose from different levels of difficulty, depending on their skill level.
The country's varied climate also means that there are plenty of opportunities to fly all year round.
#4
Glide over Sierra Leone's mountains
Sierra Leone's mountainous regions make for some of the most thrilling hang gliding adventures in West Africa.
The steep cliffs and high peaks provide exhilarating descents and ascents, respectively, for pilots looking for an adrenaline rush.
Along with breathtaking views of lush forests, and cascading waterfalls, these areas also promise an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.