What's the story

Turns out, roasted marshmallows aren't just for campfires anymore.

This sticky-sweet delicacy can be elevated beyond the fire pit, infusing a touch of nostalgia and warmth into any meal.

Whether you're craving a cozy breakfast or a show-stopping dessert, adding a bit of roasted marshmallow magic to your culinary creations can bring a whole new level of deliciousness that will have your loved ones asking for seconds.