Summarize Simplifying... In short Rowing and jogging both offer great cardiovascular benefits, but they differ in impact, calorie burn, and accessibility.

Rowing, a low-impact exercise, engages multiple muscle groups, potentially boosting heart efficiency by 15% and burning around 600 calories per hour.

Jogging, while easier to start with just a pair of shoes, can strain joints but offers mental health benefits through exposure to nature and a meditative state.

Choose based on your needs and preferences! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Heart health: Rowing vs. jogging benefits

By Anujj Trehaan 10:25 am Jan 02, 202510:25 am

What's the story Rowing vs jogging: Which is better for your heart? Both exercises are excellent for cardiovascular fitness, but they each have their strengths. This article breaks down how rowing and jogging each impact heart health, offering a clearer perspective for those looking to optimize their workout routines for maximum heart health benefits.

Efficiency

Cardiovascular efficiency boost

Rowing is a highly effective exercise for enhancing cardiovascular efficiency as it involves the coordinated effort of multiple muscle groups at the same time. This full-body exertion places a higher demand on the heart, requiring it to pump blood to multiple areas of the body simultaneously. Research indicates that consistent rowing can boost cardiovascular efficiency by up to 15%, essentially strengthening the heart and optimizing its ability to pump blood.

Impact

Low impact, high results

Jogging, although a high-impact exercise, can strain joints. In contrast, rowing provides a low-impact alternative with equally significant cardiovascular benefits. Being seated during rowing eliminates stress on knees, ankles, and hips. This makes it perfect for individuals with joint issues or those recovering from injuries. Don't mistake low impact for low intensity! Rowing can still powerfully increase your heart rate and enhance endurance.

Metabolism

Fat burning and weight loss

Both jogging and rowing are excellent choices for burning calories and losing weight. However, rowing, with its intense full-body workout, outperforms jogging in terms of calories burned within the same timeframe. An average individual burns approximately 600 calories/hour rowing, but only around 400 calories/hour jogging, depending on intensity and metabolism rate.

Mindfulness

Mental health benefits

Running outdoors significantly benefits mental health by providing exposure to nature, which reduces stress and improves mood. The repetitive motion of running frequently induces a meditative state, the so-called runner's high, contributing to a sense of well-being. Rowing also positively impacts mental health by demanding concentration on technique and rhythm, but it typically doesn't offer the advantage of being in nature, unless of course you are doing it in open.

Access

Accessibility considerations

Jogging is highly accessible as it requires little equipment - a decent pair of running shoes is sufficient - and can be performed practically anywhere outdoors or even on a treadmill indoors during unfavorable weather conditions. Rowing necessitates access to bodies of water for outdoor rowing or specialized equipment such as indoor rowers, which may not be easily accessible or incur additional expenses.