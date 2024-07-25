In short Simplifying... In short Flaxseeds can make traditional Indian snacks heart-healthier.

Dhokla, a savory cake, can be enhanced with flaxseeds and spinach, while chikki, a brittle, can incorporate flaxseeds with nuts and jaggery.

Evening snack mixes and ladoos can also be upgraded with flaxseeds, offering a balance of taste and nutrition, rich in dietary fiber and omega-3s.

These snacks satisfy cravings while boosting heart health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try these dishes

Heart-healthy flaxseed Indian snacks to try

By Anujj Trehaan 11:22 am Jul 25, 202411:22 am

What's the story Flaxseeds, renowned for their high omega-3 fatty acids and fiber content, are an excellent addition to the Indian snack palette. By incorporating these tiny, nutritious seeds into traditional snacks, not only is the nutritional value significantly boosted, but a delightful crunch is also added. Discover how you can enjoy flaxseeds in your snacks to keep your heart healthy and satisfied.

Dish 1

Flaxseed and spinach dhokla

Dhokla, a steamed savory cake from Gujarat, can be made heart-healthier with flaxseeds. Mix ground flaxseeds into the batter along with pureed spinach for an extra nutrient kick. This combination not only enhances the fiber content but also adds a subtle nuttiness to the dhokla. Serve it with green chutney for a perfect tea-time snack that's both delicious and nutritious.

Dish 2

Crunchy flaxseed chikki

Chikki is a traditional Indian brittle usually made with jaggery and nuts. For a heart-healthy twist, incorporate roasted flaxseeds along with peanuts or almonds into the jaggery mixture before setting it to cool. This snack offers a perfect balance of sweetness, nuttiness, and crunchiness while packing in omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for heart health.

Dish 3

Spicy flaxseed mixture

Give your regular evening snack mix an upgrade by adding toasted flaxseeds to it. Combine roasted chickpeas, puffed rice, curry leaves, and spices of your choice with toasted flaxseeds for an irresistible munching option. This spicy mixture is not just flavorful but also rich in dietary fiber and omega-3s, making it an excellent snack for those looking after their heart health.

Dish 4

Flavored flaxseed ladoos

In Indian cuisine, ladoos are enhanced by adding ground flaxseeds to roasted gram flour (besan), ghee, and sweeteners like dates or jaggery. This mix not only tastes great but also boosts heart health. These ladoos, rich in nutrients, serve as energy balls that healthily satisfy sweet cravings, maintaining the taste of traditional snacks while improving their nutritional value.