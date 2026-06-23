Italy's most charming coastal towns: A list
What's the story
Italy's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful towns, but not all of them are touristy. If you are looking for a peaceful getaway, away from the maddening crowd, these hidden gems are perfect for you. These towns offer a glimpse of authentic Italian culture, stunning views, and a relaxed vibe. Here are some of these lesser-known coastal towns that promise an unforgettable experience.
#1
Cinque Terre's lesser-known village
While Cinque Terre is famous for its colorful villages, one lesser-known spot is Corniglia. Perched on a cliff, Corniglia provides breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Unlike its more famous counterparts, this village is less crowded, and it gives you an opportunity to stroll through narrow streets and sample local delicacies at quaint cafes. The scenic hiking trails around the area are also worth exploring.
#2
The charm of Tropea
Tropea, in Calabria, is famous for its dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches. The town's historic center has narrow alleys lined with charming shops and restaurants serving regional specialties. The beautiful Santa Maria dell'Isola Monastery, which sits on a rocky outcrop overlooking the sea, adds to the town's allure. Tropea's warm climate makes it an ideal destination for sun-seekers looking to unwind on sandy shores.
#3
Discovering Maratea's coastline
Known as the *Pearl of Basilicata*, Maratea has some of Italy's most beautiful coastlines. The town is dotted with ancient churches and villas, giving a glimpse of its rich history. From hiking trails that lead to panoramic viewpoints to secluded beaches that can be reached only by foot or boat, Maratea has it all. The Christ Redeemer statue overlooking the town is a major attraction.
#4
Exploring Sirolo's natural beauty
Sirolo, located in the Conero Regional Park, is famous for its dramatic cliffs and crystal-clear waters. The town is surrounded by lush greenery, making it perfect for nature lovers who want to hike or simply enjoy a peaceful day at the beach. Sirolo's medieval architecture adds to its charm, making it a perfect blend of history and natural beauty.
#5
Ventotene: A historical island escape
Ventotene is an island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, famous for its rich history and stunning landscapes. Once a Roman exile site, it now offers visitors a chance to explore ancient ruins, all while enjoying the island's natural beauty. With its crystal-clear waters and peaceful beaches, Ventotene is the perfect place for those looking for a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.