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Italy's most charming coastal towns: A list

By Simran Jeet 04:47 pm Jun 23, 202604:47 pm

What's the story

Italy's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful towns, but not all of them are touristy. If you are looking for a peaceful getaway, away from the maddening crowd, these hidden gems are perfect for you. These towns offer a glimpse of authentic Italian culture, stunning views, and a relaxed vibe. Here are some of these lesser-known coastal towns that promise an unforgettable experience.