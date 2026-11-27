5 lesser-known monuments in India that deserve a visit
What's the story
India is a land of architectural wonders, with its rich history and diverse culture. While the Taj Mahal and Jaipur's forts are world-famous, there are many lesser-known gems waiting to be explored. These hidden marvels give a peek into India's architectural brilliance and historical significance. From ancient temples to intricate palaces, these sites are a must-visit for anyone interested in history and architecture.
#1
The rock-cut marvel of Badami
Badami in Karnataka is famous for its rock-cut temples dating back to the sixth century.
Carved out of sandstone cliffs, these temples are an example of early Indian architecture.
Dedicated to various deities, the intricate carvings and sculptures are a sight to behold.
The temples also give an insight into the artistic style of that period, making them a must-visit for history buffs.
#2
The intricacies of Hampi's ruins
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, is famous for its sprawling ruins from the Vijayanagara Empire.
The site has everything from royal enclosures to market streets and temples.
The detailed carvings on stone pillars and massive structures speak volumes of the architectural prowess of that era.
Hampi's ruins give a glimpse of the grandeur and complexity of ancient architecture.
#3
The forgotten beauty of Mandu
Mandu in Madhya Pradesh is famous for its stunning Afghan-style architecture.
The site has several palaces and monuments, including Jahaz Mahal and Hindola Mahal, which are famous for their unique design elements like arched doorways and ornate ceilings.
Mandu's blend of Persian influence with local styles makes it an interesting study in architectural fusion.
#4
The serene elegance of Chikmagalur temples
Chikmagalur in Karnataka is home to some of the most serene sites, which are a fine example of Hoysala architecture.
The sites are intricately carved with floral motifs and scenes from mythology.
They are set in lush green surroundings, providing a peaceful atmosphere for visitors to admire their beauty without the crowds of more popular tourist spots.
#5
The artistic splendor of Khajuraho Group temples
Famous for their erotic sculptures, the Khajuraho Group Temples in Madhya Pradesh are not just about that.
They also showcase exquisite craftsmanship with detailed carvings depicting various aspects of life during medieval times.
These temples highlight the artistic excellence achieved by artisans back then, making them an important part of India's cultural heritage.