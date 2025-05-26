What's the story

High-altitude lakes present an exquisite challenge/reward for seasoned trekkers.

These immaculate water bodies, mostly sitting between the sky-high peaks, promise the most mesmerizing views and an unparalleled sense of achievement. But, you would have to work hard for it.

Here are some of the most beautiful high-altitude lakes that can be reached through advanced mountain treks. Each of them has its own challenges and rewards.