Hiking in Tanzania: Lesser-known routes to explore

Tanzania provides a treasure trove of hiking opportunities beyond the beaten trails. While most adventurers head to Mount Kilimanjaro, there are lesser-known paths that guarantee equally breathtaking landscapes and unique experiences. These trails traverse through different terrains, from lush forests to vast savannahs. They offer a peek into the country's rich biodiversity. Exploring these hidden gems help hikers connect with nature on a personal level, away from the throngs.

Usambara Trekking through Usambara Mountains With its lush green hills and stunning views, the Usambara Mountains promise an irresistible hiking experience. Situated in northeastern Tanzania, this range is famous for its biodiversity and pleasant climate. The trails go through villages where the local communities practice sustainable farming. Hikers can spot rare species of birds and endemic plants on the way. The cultural richness of the region makes this trek even more exciting.

Mahale Exploring Mahale Mountains National Park Popular for its chimpanzee population and untouched wilderness, Mahale Mountains National Park sits on the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Here, you get the best of both worlds- forested mountains and lake views. Hiking here means walking through dense forests, spotting wildlife such as red colobus monkeys, and several bird species. Being remote ensures fewer visitors, making it an exclusive experience for those wanting to be alone with nature.

Udzungwa Discovering Udzungwa Mountains National Park Udzungwa Mountains National Park is often called an ecological treasure trove owing to its high endemism. The park has several hiking trails that wind through the life-rich tropical rainforests. Waterfalls such as Sanje Falls make for refreshing halts on the way. The region is also home to many primate species, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts craving to see animals in their natural habitat.