For hikers: Ancient forest trails in Scotland
What's the story
Scotland's ancient forests are a hiker's paradise, offering a rare chance to explore nature's untouched beauty. These forests, some of which are centuries old, give a glimpse into the country's rich ecological history. From towering trees to diverse wildlife, these trails offer an immersive experience for those looking to connect with nature. Here are some of the best ancient forest hikes in Scotland.
#1
Discovering Caledonian Pinewoods
The Caledonian pinewoods are a remnant of Scotland's native forests. Spread across several locations, including Rothiemurchus and Abernethy Forest, these woods are home to Scots pines that have been around for hundreds of years. Hikers can enjoy trails that wind through these majestic trees, spotting wildlife like red squirrels and capercaillies along the way. The area offers well-marked paths suitable for various fitness levels.
#2
Exploring Glen Affric's wilderness
Often called one of Scotland's most beautiful glens, Glen Affric is famous for its wild beauty and ancient woodlands. The forest trails here take you through a landscape of mountains, lochs, and dense woods. Hikers can enjoy solitude in this remote area, while also spotting deer and other wildlife. The trails vary in difficulty, making it suitable for both casual walkers and seasoned hikers.
#3
Trekking through Galloway Forest Park
Galloway Forest Park is famous for its sprawling landscapes and ancient woodlands. The park has several hiking trails that take you through diverse habitats, from oak woods to conifer plantations. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views from hilltops or meander through tranquil forest paths. The park is also home to a variety of bird species, making it a perfect spot for birdwatching enthusiasts.
#4
Venturing into Glen Nevis' ancient woods
Nestled at the foot of Ben Nevis, Glen Nevis has beautiful ancient woods waiting to be explored on foot. The forest trails here wind through lush greenery, with stunning views of surrounding peaks like Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis itself! Hikers can expect moderate terrain with some steep sections but are rewarded with breathtaking scenery at every turn.