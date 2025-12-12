Mulling a hike on Andorra's lakes? Here's what to know

Andorra, a tiny principality nestled in the Pyrenees, boasts some of the most stunning alpine lakes. The lakes are perfect for hiking enthusiasts looking for a peaceful escape. The trails lead you through lush forests and rocky terrains, giving you a chance to witness the natural beauty of the region. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, Andorra's alpine lakes promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 Discovering Lake Tristaina Lake Tristaina is one of Andorra's most famous alpine lakes. Situated at an altitude of over 2,300 meters, the lake can be reached via a moderate hike from the Ordino-Arcalis ski resort. The trail offers amazing views of surrounding peaks and meadows filled with wildflowers during summer months. Hikers should be prepared for changing weather conditions as they ascend towards this picturesque destination.

#2 Exploring Estany de l'Angonella Estany de l'Angonella is another beautiful lake that hikers must visit in Andorra. Located near the village of El Serrat, this lake is accessible via a relatively easy trail suitable for families and casual walkers alike. The path winds through dense forests before opening up to stunning vistas over the calm waters of the lake. Birdwatching enthusiasts will also enjoy spotting various species around this serene area.

#3 Trekking to Estanys de Comapedrosa For those looking for a more challenging hike, Estanys de Comapedrosa offers breathtaking views and a rewarding experience. Situated near Andorra's highest peak, Pic Comapedrosa, these twin lakes can be reached via a steep trail that requires good physical fitness and preparation. Hikers are rewarded with stunning panoramic views from the top, making it worth every bit of effort.