Love nature? Hiking v/s gardening for better health
What's the story
Hiking and gardening are two popular activities that offer a range of health benefits. While both can be enjoyed by people of all ages, they provide different physical and mental health advantages. Hiking involves walking through natural environments, often on trails or paths, while gardening involves cultivating plants in a garden space. Let's take a look at the unique benefits each activity offers.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of hiking
Hiking is a great way to boost cardiovascular health. It gets your heart rate up, which improves circulation and strengthens the heart muscle.
Regular hiking can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 50%, according to some studies.
The varying terrain of hiking trails also helps in building endurance and stamina over time.
Plus, hiking outdoors exposes you to fresh air, which can improve lung function.
#2
Mental health boost from gardening
Gardening has been proven to be a great stress reliever.
The act of tending to plants has a calming effect on the mind and can lower levels of anxiety and depression.
Studies have shown that spending time in green spaces can improve mood by as much as 20%.
Gardening also gives you a sense of accomplishment as you watch your plants grow, which further boosts your mental well-being.
#3
Strengthening muscles through hiking
Hiking is an excellent full-body workout that strengthens muscles in the legs, core, and back.
The uneven terrain requires balance and coordination, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
This not only helps tone muscles but also improves flexibility and joint health over time.
Regular hikers often report increased muscle definition without the need for gym equipment.
#4
Nutritional benefits from gardening produce
Growing your own vegetables and fruits through gardening ensures access to fresh produce that is rich in nutrients.
Homegrown produce is often more nutritious than store-bought ones, as they are harvested at their peak ripeness.
This means higher vitamin content, such as vitamin C or antioxidants, that promote overall health when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.