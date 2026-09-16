Want better cardio without stressing your joints? Consider hiking
What's the story
Hiking and jogging are two popular outdoor activities that provide unique fitness benefits. While both can improve cardiovascular health and boost mental well-being, they differ in intensity and impact on the body. Knowing the differences can help you choose the activity that aligns with your fitness goals. Here are some insights into how hiking and jogging affect your physical and mental health.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of hiking
Hiking is a great way to boost your cardiovascular health, as it engages different muscle groups while navigating uneven terrain.
The varying elevations in hiking trails can increase heart rate variability, which is good for heart health.
Studies indicate that regular hiking can decrease the risk of heart disease by up to 10%.
The moderate-intensity exercise helps improve circulation and lung capacity over time.
#2
Jogging's impact on mental health
Jogging is known for its mental health benefits, mainly due to the endorphins released during the activity.
This phenomenon, popularly referred to as the *runner's high*, can improve mood and reduce stress levels.
Research has shown that regular jogging can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression by as much as 30%.
The rhythmic nature of jogging also promotes mindfulness and mental clarity.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
When it comes to burning calories, both hiking and jogging are effective, but they differ in intensity.
On average, a person burns about 400 calories per hour while jogging at a moderate pace.
Hiking, depending on the terrain and weight carried, like a backpack, can burn anywhere between 300 and 600 calories per hour.
This makes hiking an excellent option for those looking for a more variable workout.
#4
Joint impact considerations
Jogging is a high-impact exercise that may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with joint issues or injuries.
The repetitive motion involved in jogging puts stress on knees and ankles over time.
Hiking, on the other hand, tends to be lower-impact, particularly on well-maintained trails with gradual inclines.
This makes it a safer option for those concerned about joint health, while still getting a good workout.