Hiking or paddleboarding? Which helps you feel less stressed?
What's the story
Hiking and paddleboarding are two popular outdoor activities that promise a plethora of mental health benefits. Both activities allow people to connect with nature, relieve stress, and improve their overall well-being. While hiking involves walking on trails through various terrains, paddleboarding is a water-based activity where you stand or kneel on a board and paddle across the water. Here are the mental health benefits of both.
#1
Enhancing mood through nature
Both hiking and paddleboarding provide opportunities to immerse oneself in nature, which can improve mood.
Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can increase levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of happiness and well-being.
The sights, sounds, and smells of natural environments during these activities can help reduce anxiety and depression.
#2
Boosting mindfulness with movement
Engaging in hiking or paddleboarding requires focus and attention to the surroundings.
This mindfulness aspect helps individuals stay present in the moment, reducing stress levels.
The rhythmic movements involved in both activities also promote a meditative state, allowing for mental clarity and relaxation.
#3
Encouraging social connections outdoors
Hiking and paddleboarding are often done in groups or pairs, encouraging social interaction.
These activities provide opportunities to bond with others over shared experiences, while also contributing to a sense of community.
Socializing in nature has been proven to improve mental health by providing emotional support and companionship.
#4
Promoting physical activity for mental health
Both hiking and paddleboarding are great physical activities that promote cardiovascular health and muscle strength.
These physical benefits are directly linked to mental health, as they release endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters.
By including these activities in your routine, you can keep your mind and body healthy, which is the key to overall well-being.