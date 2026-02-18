Is hiking better for your lungs than swimming?

Hiking and swimming are two popular activities that can improve lung health. Both exercises are known to promote cardiovascular fitness and increase lung capacity. While hiking involves walking on trails, often at varying elevations, swimming is a full-body workout in water. Each activity has its unique benefits for respiratory health. Here's a look at how hiking and swimming can help you breathe better.

#1 Hiking's impact on lung capacity Hiking is an aerobic exercise that increases heart rate and breathing patterns. As you hike, your body needs more oxygen, which can strengthen the respiratory muscles over time. The varying terrains also provide a natural interval training effect, further boosting cardiovascular health. Studies indicate regular hiking can improve lung function by enhancing airflow and reducing breathlessness during physical activities.

#2 Swimming's benefits for respiratory health Swimming is a low-impact exercise that works out almost all muscle groups while promoting deep breathing. The resistance of water makes your lungs work harder to take in oxygen, which can increase lung capacity over time. Plus, the controlled environment of swimming pools makes it easier for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions to exercise without triggering symptoms.

#3 Comparing calorie burn in both activities Calorie burn is an important factor when considering these exercises for lung health. Hiking generally burns more calories than swimming due to its weight-bearing nature and the varying intensity levels depending on the terrain. A moderate hike can burn anywhere between 430 to 480 calories per hour for a person weighing around 70 kg, while swimming laps burns around 400 calories per hour at a moderate pace.

