In short Simplifying... In short Start your day with a Himalayan amaranth breakfast bowl, a nutritious blend of protein-rich amaranth porridge sweetened with honey or maple syrup.

Boost its health benefits with a mix of nuts and seeds, fresh fruits for added antioxidants, and a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg for flavor and health perks.

This superfood bowl is a delightful, hearty, and healthy way to kickstart your morning. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Eat your way to good health

Himalayan amaranth superfood breakfast bowls

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 pm Jul 22, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Discover the remarkable benefits of Himalayan amaranth in your breakfast routine. This ancient grain, known for its nutritional value, creates an energizing and delightful breakfast bowl. It's perfect for those looking to start their day with a boost of energy and nutrition. Amaranth offers a blend of essential nutrients, making it an excellent choice for a healthy and invigorating morning meal.

Ingredient 1

The base: Amaranth porridge

Amaranth, a notable pseudo-grain, stars in our breakfast bowl. To prepare the base, cook amaranth grains in water or plant-based milk until they reach a porridge-like consistency. This grain is rich in protein and fiber, and it's packed with essential minerals such as magnesium and iron. Serving amaranth porridge as the start of your day ensures a nutritious and hearty morning meal.

Ingredient 2

Sweeten naturally

Sweeten your amaranth breakfast bowl naturally with honey or maple syrup. These sweeteners do more than just enhance the flavor; they contribute to your health. Honey, known for its antioxidant properties, fights off free radicals. Maple syrup, rich in vitamins and minerals, supports overall well-being. A gentle drizzle of either can turn your simple amaranth bowl into a delightful and nutritious morning treat.

Ingredient 3

Power-packed toppings

Elevate your amaranth breakfast bowl with a hearty mix of nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, chia seeds or flaxseeds. These additions are not only a source of delightful crunch but also significantly boost the bowl's nutrient content. Nuts provide healthy fats and proteins, while seeds like chia are abundant in omega-three fatty acids, crucial for maintaining heart health and overall well-being.

Ingredient 4

Freshness with fruits

Incorporate fresh fruits like berries, banana slices, or apple chunks to introduce natural sweetness and vital antioxidants to your breakfast bowl. These additions not only add vibrant color but also significantly enhance the nutritional profile by providing essential vitamins and dietary fiber, aiding in digestion. This makes your amaranth breakfast bowl an even more nutritious and flavorful choice for starting your day.

Ingredient 5

A dash of spice

Sprinkle cinnamon or nutmeg over your amaranth breakfast bowl. These spices not only enhance flavor without adding calories but also offer significant health benefits. Cinnamon is celebrated for regulating blood sugar, while nuticum supports digestion and brain health. Their inclusion elevates the Himalayan amaranth superfood breakfast bowl, making it a nutritious and appealing choice to begin your day on a healthy note.