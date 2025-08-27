You must explore these historic railways in Europe 

Exploring Europe through its historic railways gives you a whole new perspective of the continent's illustrious past and varied landscapes. These rail journeys allow you to travel at a leisurely pace, giving you a chance to soak in the scenic beauty and cultural heritage of the region. From winding mountain routes to coastal tracks, Europe's historic railways are perfect for slow travel enthusiasts who want to experience bygone eras' charm.

#1 The Glacier Express: Swiss alpine adventure The Glacier Express is famous for its stunning journey across the Swiss Alps. Connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, it offers panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, deep gorges, and pretty villages. The 291-km route takes about eight hours, giving you plenty of time to sit back and enjoy the stunning views through large windows, designed for optimal viewing.

#2 The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: Luxury on rails The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express has become synonymous with luxury travel. The iconic train connects London with Venice through Paris, allowing travelers to experience the opulence of early 20th-century rail travel. From lavishly decorated carriages to passing through some of Europe's most beautiful landscapes, passengers get to live it all during a journey that normally lasts two days.

#3 The West Highland Line: Scotland's scenic route Scotland's West Highland Line is known for its dramatic landscapes and remoteness. This railway, which runs from Glasgow to Mallaig, spans roughly 264 kilometers through rugged terrain, including lochs, mountains, and moors. Highlights include crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct—which many movie buffs would recognize—and quaint Scottish towns along the way.

#4 The Bernina Express: A UNESCO World Heritage journey The Bernina Express offers one of Europe's most picturesque railway experiences as it connects Switzerland's Chur or Davos with Italian Tirano. The route is a UNESCO World Heritage site for its engineering marvels- spiral viaducts, tunnels- overcoming tough alpine terrain over 122 kilometers in around four hours.