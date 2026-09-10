History buffs, you must visit these spots in Europe

The Colosseum in Rome is one of the most iconic ancient ruins in Europe.

Built nearly 2,000 years ago, this amphitheater once hosted gladiatorial contests and public spectacles.

Today, it stands as a testament to Roman engineering prowess.

Visitors can explore its vast interior, imagine the events that once captivated thousands, and appreciate its historical significance.

The Colosseum remains a symbol of Rome's grandeur and history.