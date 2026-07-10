LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / These honey and ricotta recipes are brilliant!
These honey and ricotta recipes are brilliant!
Try these combinations

These honey and ricotta recipes are brilliant!

By Simran Jeet
Jul 10, 2026
10:34 am
What's the story

Combining honey and ricotta can take your breakfast to a whole new level. The creamy texture of ricotta and the sweet, floral notes of honey make for a delightful combination that can be enjoyed in several ways. Here are some creative ways to incorporate honey and ricotta into your morning routine, giving you a delicious start to the day.

Tip 1

Spread on whole grain toast

Spread ricotta on whole grain toast for a hearty breakfast option. Drizzle with honey for sweetness, and add fresh fruits, such as berries or sliced bananas, for added flavor and nutrition. This combination offers a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats, making it an ideal choice for those looking to fuel their morning effectively.

Tip 2

Mix with fresh fruits

Mix ricotta with fresh fruits like peaches or figs for a refreshing breakfast bowl. Top with a generous drizzle of honey to enhance the natural sweetness of the fruits. This not only adds flavor but also provides you with vitamins and antioxidants from the fruits, making it a well-rounded meal option.

Advertisement

Tip 3

Create a smoothie bowl

Blend ricotta into your favorite smoothie recipe for added creaminess and protein. Pour into a bowl, and top with granola, nuts, and a drizzle of honey. This gives you the best of both worlds: a satisfying texture with crunchy toppings and the nutritional benefits of dairy and natural sweeteners.

Advertisement

Tip 4

Bake into breakfast pastries

Incorporate ricotta into pastries like croissants or puff pastry sheets. Add honey before baking to create a golden-brown glaze that enhances both appearance and taste. These pastries make for an indulgent treat that can be enjoyed on weekends or special occasions without compromising on nutrition.

Advertisement