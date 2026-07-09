Watermelon seeds are rich in healthy fats

How watermelon seeds can boost your heart health

By Simran Jeet 12:25 pm Jul 09, 202612:25 pm

What's the story

African watermelon seeds, a staple in many African cuisines, are gaining attention for their potential heart health benefits. These seeds are rich in nutrients that may contribute to cardiovascular well-being. Packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, they offer a natural way to support heart health. Including these seeds in your diet could be an easy step toward maintaining a healthy heart.