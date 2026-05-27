How to style belts the right way

Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable style and fashion sense. One accessory that has become a staple in their wardrobe is the belt. Not only does it serve the purpose of holding up pants, but it also adds an element of flair to any outfit. From classic leather belts to statement pieces, these stars know how to use this accessory to elevate their look. Here's how they do it.

#1 The classic leather belt The classic leather belt is a favorite among Bollywood stars for its versatility. It goes with both casual and formal attire, making it a must-have in every wardrobe. Celebrities often choose neutral shades such as black or brown to match different outfits. The simplicity of a leather belt can add sophistication without overshadowing the rest of the ensemble.

#2 Statement belts for impact For those who want to make a bold statement, attention-grabbing belts are the way to go. These belts often come with unique buckles or vibrant colors that stand out. Bollywood stars use these pieces to add personality and flair to their outfits. A statement belt can turn a simple dress into an eye-catching ensemble.

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#3 Wide belts for definition Wide belts are perfect for cinching in at the waist and adding definition to silhouettes. Celebrities often wear them over flowy dresses or loose tops, creating an hourglass figure. This style trick is especially popular when layering clothes, as it adds structure and style.

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#4 Metallic and embellished belts Metallic and embellished belts add a touch of glamour and shine to any outfit. Bollywood stars often opt for these when they want to add a little sparkle or shine to their look without going overboard. These belts can be worn with simple outfits, adding just the right amount of bling.