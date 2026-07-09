Indian hog plum chutney is a delicious accompaniment to snacks and meals

Love tangy flavors? Try these Indian hog plum recipes

By Vinita Jain 02:44 pm Jul 09, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

Indian hog plum, or Ambarella, is a tropical fruit that lends a tangy twist to various dishes. Its unique flavor profile makes it an interesting ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen. From savory to sweet, this fruit can be used in a variety of recipes, allowing you to explore new culinary horizons. Here are five creative ways to use Indian hog plum in your cooking.