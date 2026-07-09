Love tangy flavors? Try these Indian hog plum recipes
What's the story
Indian hog plum, or Ambarella, is a tropical fruit that lends a tangy twist to various dishes. Its unique flavor profile makes it an interesting ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen. From savory to sweet, this fruit can be used in a variety of recipes, allowing you to explore new culinary horizons. Here are five creative ways to use Indian hog plum in your cooking.
Dish 1
Tangy chutney delight
Indian hog plum chutney is a delicious accompaniment to snacks and meals. To prepare this chutney, blend ripe hog plums with green chilies, ginger, and a pinch of salt. The result is a spicy-sour condiment that goes well with rice dishes or as a dip for appetizers. This chutney not only adds flavor but also provides a refreshing contrast to rich foods.
Dish 2
Refreshing juice blend
The juicy pulp of Indian hog plum makes for an excellent base for refreshing drinks. Simply extract the juice by blending the pulp with water and straining it through a sieve. Add sugar or honey according to taste for sweetness. This natural juice can be served chilled as a cooling beverage on hot days or mixed into smoothies for added nutrition.
Dish 3
Savory curry infusion
Incorporating Indian hog plum into curries adds depth and complexity to traditional recipes. Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander in oil until fragrant. Add diced hog plums along with tomatoes and coconut milk to create a rich curry sauce. The tanginess of the fruit balances out the spices beautifully, making it an ideal pairing with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 4
Sweet dessert twist
For dessert lovers, Indian hog plum can be transformed into a delightful sweet treat by cooking down its pulp into a thick syrup with sugar. Pour this syrup over pancakes or waffles as an alternative to maple syrup, giving them an exotic flair that is sure to impress guests at brunch gatherings.
Dish 5
Zesty salad addition
Adding slices of Indian hog plum to salads introduces an unexpected burst of flavor. This elevates simple greens into something extraordinary. Pair thinly sliced hog plums with mixed greens, avocado slices, nuts, seeds, and a light vinaigrette dressing. This dressing is made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This combination creates a vibrant, nutritious salad. It is perfect for lunch or dinner.