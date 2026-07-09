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Twist-outs: Define curls without heat or chemicals

By Simran Jeet 05:49 pm Jul 09, 202605:49 pm

What's the story

Twist-outs are a popular styling choice for those with natural hair, offering a way to define curls and add volume. This technique involves twisting sections of hair to create a pattern that can last for days. With the right approach, twist-outs can enhance your natural texture without the need for harsh chemicals or heat. Here are some tips to perfect your twist-out technique and achieve stunning results.