Gamma settings affect how mid-tones are displayed on your monitor

How to adjust your monitor's color settings

By Vinita Jain 10:10 am Jul 08, 202610:10 am

What's the story

Adjusting your monitor's color settings is essential for accurate image display. Whether you are a professional photographer, a graphic designer, or just someone who wants to enhance their viewing experience, proper color calibration can make a world of difference. By fine-tuning these settings, you can ensure that the colors on your screen are as true to life as possible. Here are some practical tips to help you adjust your monitor's color settings effectively.