Natural deodorizers such as baking soda and vinegar can work wonders in absorbing and neutralizing odors

Say goodbye to lingering food smells

By Vinita Jain 02:27 pm Jul 09, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Lingering food odors can be a common problem in many homes, especially after cooking strong-smelling dishes. These odors often make their way into the air and fabrics, making your living space less pleasant. Fortunately, there are several effective ways to eliminate these smells without resorting to harsh chemicals or expensive air fresheners. Here are some practical tips that can help you keep your home smelling fresh and inviting.