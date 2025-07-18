How to grow chicory at home
Growing chicory in your backyard can be quite rewarding, both in terms of beauty and utility. The plant is hardy, features bright blue flowers, and has edible leaves that can be used in salads or as a coffee substitute. The best part is, with the least of efforts, you can grow chicory successfully by following some simple guidelines. Be it an experienced gardener or a beginner, here's how you can grow chicory, effortlessly.
Site selection
Choosing the right location
Chicory does best in well-drained soil with ample sunlight. Select a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. Make sure the soil is rich in organic matter to facilitate healthy growth. If the soil in your backyard is heavy clay or sandy, consider amending it with compost to improve texture and fertility.
Seed sowing
Planting chicory seeds
Plant chicory seeds directly into the ground after the last frost has passed. Sow seeds about one-fourth inch deep and space them approximately six inches apart to allow room for growth. Water gently but thoroughly after planting to ensure good seed-to-soil contact. Germination typically occurs within two weeks under optimal conditions.
Care routine
Watering and maintenance tips
Chicory flourishes with regular watering, particularly during dry spells, however, it is essential to not overwater, as it can cause root rot. Using mulch around the plants can help retain soil moisture and keep weeds in check. Fertilizing the plants sparingly is recommended, as excess nitrogen can result in more leaves but restrict root development, affecting the plant's overall health.
Harvest time
Harvesting chicory leaves and roots
If you plan on using chicory leaves in salads or for cooking, harvest them when they are young and tender. For roots used as a coffee substitute, wait until late fall, when they have grown to full size, before digging them up carefully with a garden fork (to avoid damaging them).