How to grow chicory at home

Growing chicory in your backyard can be quite rewarding, both in terms of beauty and utility. The plant is hardy, features bright blue flowers, and has edible leaves that can be used in salads or as a coffee substitute. The best part is, with the least of efforts, you can grow chicory successfully by following some simple guidelines. Be it an experienced gardener or a beginner, here's how you can grow chicory, effortlessly.

Site selection Choosing the right location Chicory does best in well-drained soil with ample sunlight. Select a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. Make sure the soil is rich in organic matter to facilitate healthy growth. If the soil in your backyard is heavy clay or sandy, consider amending it with compost to improve texture and fertility.

Seed sowing Planting chicory seeds Plant chicory seeds directly into the ground after the last frost has passed. Sow seeds about one-fourth inch deep and space them approximately six inches apart to allow room for growth. Water gently but thoroughly after planting to ensure good seed-to-soil contact. Germination typically occurs within two weeks under optimal conditions.

Care routine Watering and maintenance tips Chicory flourishes with regular watering, particularly during dry spells, however, it is essential to not overwater, as it can cause root rot. Using mulch around the plants can help retain soil moisture and keep weeds in check. Fertilizing the plants sparingly is recommended, as excess nitrogen can result in more leaves but restrict root development, affecting the plant's overall health.