Growing ginger at home can be rewarding and quite easy too.

The versatile root is a staple in most kitchens and also provides a range of health benefits.

If you can provide the right conditions and care, you can grow fresh ginger without much fuss.

Be it a garden or a small pot sitting on your balcony, some basic steps will give you a steady supply of this aromatic spice right at your fingertips.