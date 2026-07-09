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How to make quilts from recycled fabric

By Simran Jeet 11:47 am Jul 09, 202611:47 am

What's the story

African quilts, with their vibrant patterns and rich cultural history, make for a unique craft. Using recycled fabric, you can create these beautiful quilts while also promoting sustainability. Not only does this practice help reduce waste, but it also encourages creativity and resourcefulness. By repurposing old textiles, you can craft stunning quilts that pay homage to African traditions. Here are some practical insights into making African quilts from recycled fabric.