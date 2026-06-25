How to make crispy jackfruit fries in minutes
What's the story
Crispy jackfruit fries are a delicious and healthy alternative to regular fries. These plant-based snacks are packed with flavor and nutrients, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking for a healthy snack. The unique texture of jackfruit makes it a perfect candidate for frying, giving you a crispy exterior and tender inside. Here's how you can make these tasty fries at home.
Tip 1
Selecting the right jackfruit
Choosing the right jackfruit is essential for making perfect fries. Go for young, green jackfruit, as it has a firmer texture and neutral flavor, which works well with the spices. Ripe jackfruit is too sweet and soft for this recipe. Make sure the jackfruit is fresh and free from blemishes to get the best results.
Tip 2
Preparing the jackfruit
To prepare the jackfruit, peel off its skin and remove the seeds. Cut it into thin strips that resemble traditional fry shapes. Soak these strips in water mixed with lemon juice for about ten minutes to remove any bitterness and enhance flavor absorption. Drain well before proceeding to the next step.
Tip 3
Coating with spices
For an added burst of flavor, coat your jackfruit strips with spices before frying them. In a bowl, mix your choice of spices such as paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Toss the jackfruit strips in this spice mixture until evenly coated. This step adds depth to your fries' taste profile.
Tip 4
Frying techniques for crispiness
For perfectly crispy jackfruit fries, heat oil in a pan on medium-high flame. Fry the coated jackfruit strips in batches, ensuring they don't overcrowd the pan. Fry them until golden brown on both sides, which should take about five minutes per batch. Then, remove them from the oil and place them on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
Tip 5
Serving suggestions
Serve your crispy jackfruit fries hot with dipping sauces like ketchup or aioli for added flavor. You can also garnish them with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro to enhance their appearance and taste further. These fries make an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering or mealtime.