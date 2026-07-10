Packing healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, or dried fruits can keep your energy levels up between meals

What to keep in your bag for better health

By Vinita Jain 10:56 am Jul 10, 202610:56 am

What's the story

Incorporating healthy habits into our daily routines can be a challenge, especially when it comes to carrying our bags. However, making conscious choices about what we carry can significantly impact our well-being. By selecting items that promote health and wellness, we can transform our bags into tools for better living. Here are five practical tips to help you choose healthier options for your daily bag use.