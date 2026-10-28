Dolphin plank: The ultimate core workout
What's the story
The dolphin plank is a core-strengthening exercise that combines elements of yoga and traditional planking. It targets the abdominal muscles, shoulders, and back, while improving balance and stability. This dynamic movement involves transitioning between forearm plank and downward-facing dog positions, engaging multiple muscle groups at once. Incorporating the dolphin plank into your routine can enhance core endurance and overall body strength.
Tip 1
Proper form for maximum benefits
To perform a dolphin plank correctly, start in a forearm plank position with elbows directly under shoulders.
Engage your core as you lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V shape.
Keep your feet hip-width apart, and press through your forearms to maintain stability.
Transition smoothly between positions without letting your hips sag or rise too high.
Tip 2
Breathing techniques to enhance performance
Breathing is key to performing the dolphin plank well.
Inhale deeply as you prepare in the forearm plank position.
Exhale slowly as you lift into the downward-facing dog pose.
Maintain controlled breathing throughout each movement to keep your muscles engaged and avoid unnecessary tension.
This not only helps you maintain focus but also ensures that oxygen flows efficiently to support muscle function.
Tip 3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting hips sag or rise too high, which can strain the lower back.
Another is not engaging the core properly, reducing effectiveness.
Ensure elbows are aligned under shoulders to prevent shoulder strain.
Avoid holding your breath; consistent breathing keeps muscles relaxed and focused.
Tip 4
Progressing with variations
Once comfortable with the basic dolphin plank, try variations like adding knee tucks or side reaches for increased difficulty.
These modifications challenge different muscle groups while keeping your workout routine fresh and engaging.
Gradually increase duration and intensity as strength improves, ensuring continuous progress toward your fitness goals.