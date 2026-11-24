Struggling with crow pose? Avoid these 5 common mistakes
What's the story
The yoga crow pose, or bakasana, is a challenging arm balance that strengthens the core and improves balance. It requires focus and practice to master. Knowing the common mistakes can help you practice it safely and effectively. Here are five common mistakes practitioners make while attempting the crow pose, along with tips to avoid them.
Tip 1
Incorrect hand placement
One of the most common mistakes in the crow pose is incorrect hand placement.
If your hands are too far forward or backward, it can throw off your balance and make it difficult to lift your feet off the ground.
Ideally, your hands should be shoulder-width apart, with fingers spread wide for maximum grip.
Make sure your weight is evenly distributed between both hands.
Tip 2
Weak core engagement
Another mistake is not engaging the core muscles enough. A strong core is essential for maintaining balance in this pose.
Without proper engagement of the abdominal muscles, you may find yourself tipping over or unable to hold the pose for long.
Focus on pulling your navel towards your spine while keeping a neutral back position.
Tip 3
Lack of proper breathing
Breathing is key in yoga, as it keeps you calm and focused.
In the crow pose, many forget to breathe properly, which can create tension in the body and make it difficult to maintain balance.
Inhale deeply before attempting to lift off, then exhale slowly as you move into position, keeping breaths steady throughout.
Tip 4
Neglecting shoulder positioning
Shoulder positioning also plays a key role in executing the crow pose correctly.
If your shoulders are too high or too low, it can affect your balance and put unnecessary strain on your joints.
Aim to keep your shoulders slightly above your elbows while maintaining a relaxed posture.
Tip 5
Overlooking warm-up exercises
Skipping warm-up exercises is yet another mistake that can lead to injuries when trying advanced poses like bakasana without preparing adequately first.
Proper warm-ups increase flexibility and reduce the risk of injury by preparing muscles for more strenuous activities ahead.
Include wrist stretches, arm circles, and gentle twists before attempting this challenging balance pose.