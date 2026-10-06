How to recover deleted files from your phone for free
What's the story
Accidentally deleting important files from your smartphone can be distressing. However, there are ways to recover these lost files without spending a dime. This article provides practical tips and methods for retrieving deleted files on Android and iOS devices. By following these steps, you may be able to restore your lost data without the need for paid recovery services or software.
Tip 1
Check your recycle bin or recently deleted folder
Most smartphones have a recycle bin or recently deleted folder where deleted items are stored temporarily. For a limited period, you can restore them easily.
Check this folder in your gallery, file manager, or app settings.
If you find your missing file here, simply select it and choose the option to restore it to its original location.
Tip 2
Use built-in cloud backups
Many smartphones automatically back up data to cloud services like Google Drive or iCloud.
If you have enabled this feature, you might find your deleted files backed up online.
Check your cloud storage account and see if the missing file is there. If so, download it back onto your device without any cost.
Tip 3
Utilize data recovery apps
While some data recovery apps come with a price tag, many offer basic recovery features for free.
These apps scan your device's storage for recoverable files and allow you to restore them directly onto your phone.
Search for reputable data recovery apps in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and follow their instructions carefully.
Tip 4
Restore from a previous backup
If you regularly back up your smartphone using tools like Samsung Smart Switch or iTunes, restoring from a previous backup could help recover deleted files.
Connect your phone to the computer where the backup was made, and follow the prompts in the software to restore lost data without overwriting current information on your device.