How to keep fruits and veggies fresh longer

By Vinita Jain 03:00 pm Jul 09, 202603:00 pm

What's the story

Storing fruits and vegetables properly is the key to keeping them fresh for longer. Knowing the right ways to store them can help reduce waste and keep your produce nutritious. Here are five practical storage hacks to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh, without any fancy equipment or complicated methods. These tips are easy to follow and can be used in most kitchens, making them accessible to all.