How to keep fruits and veggies fresh longer
What's the story
Storing fruits and vegetables properly is the key to keeping them fresh for longer. Knowing the right ways to store them can help reduce waste and keep your produce nutritious. Here are five practical storage hacks to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh, without any fancy equipment or complicated methods. These tips are easy to follow and can be used in most kitchens, making them accessible to all.
Tip 1
Use breathable bags for greens
Greens like spinach, kale, and lettuce stay fresh longer when stored in breathable bags. These bags allow air circulation, preventing moisture buildup that can lead to spoilage. Simply place your greens in a paper or cloth bag before refrigerating them. This way, you can keep them crisp for up to a week.
Tip 2
Store tomatoes at room temperature
Tomatoes are best stored at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator. The cold can affect their texture and flavor. Keep tomatoes on a countertop away from direct sunlight to maintain their taste and firmness. This way, they can stay fresh for about five days.
Tip 3
Keep apples separate from other produce
Apples emit ethylene gas, which can speed up ripening in other fruits and vegetables. To prevent this, store apples separately from other produce items. Use a separate drawer or container in your refrigerator or pantry to keep them apart. This way, you can keep apples fresh for up to three weeks while preventing premature ripening of other produce.
Tip 4
Wrap celery in aluminum foil
Wrapping celery in aluminum foil before storing it in the refrigerator can help keep it crisp for weeks. The foil traps moisture but allows some air circulation, preventing wilting without making it soggy. Just wrap the celery tightly with aluminum foil and place it in the crisper drawer.
Tip 5
Store potatoes in a cool place away from onions
Potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark place, away from onions, as the latter releases gases that can make potatoes sprout quickly. A pantry or cellar with good ventilation is ideal for potato storage. When stored correctly, potatoes can last several weeks without spoiling or sprouting prematurely.